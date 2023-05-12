County Championship: Gloucestershire exploit situations to place stress on Derbyshire

Derbyshire opener Harry Came finished day two unbeaten on 59 against Gloucestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day two) Derbyshire 130-5: Came 59*; Taylor 2-18, Dale 2-29 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Match scorecard

Gloucestershire seamer Matt Taylor impressed on his first appearance of the season against Derbyshire in the County Championship match at Derby.

The 28-year-old exploited helpful conditions to take 2-18 from 10 overs as the hosts struggled on another day badly hit by the weather.

No play was possible until 14:00 BST because of a wet outfield and – after Gloucestershire won the toss – Derbyshire reached 130-5 before bad light ended play early at 17:20 BST.

Opener Harry Came held the innings together with an unbeaten 59 from 111 balls and Ajeet Dale supported Taylor with 2-29 from 11 overs.

Gloucestershire’s decision to bowl first came as no surprise given the overcast conditions and Marchant De Lange almost struck with the second ball.

