County Championship: Gloucestershire get well from 164-6 to make 368 in opposition to Leicestershire

Ollie Price scored his sixth first-class fifty on day two

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day two) Gloucestershire 368: O Price 85, Lamb 70; Wright 3-40 Leicestershire 23-0: Patel 10* Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Gloucestershire (3 pts) by 345 runs Match scorecard

Ollie Price celebrated his 22nd birthday with a career-best first class score as Gloucestershire fought back strongly on the second day of their County Championship match with Leicestershire at Bristol.

Struggling at 118-5 early in the morning session, the hosts battled hard to post a first-innings total of 368, Price contributing 85 off 172 balls, with 12 fours.

The was also a career-best 52 from Ajeet Dale, sharing a ninth-wicket stand of 111 with Danny Lamb, who marked his Championship debut for Gloucestershire with a battling 70, including three sixes.

By the close, Leicestershire had responded with 23-0 from five overs.

Gloucestershire began a day twice interrupted by showers on 108-3, with…