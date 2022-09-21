County Championship: Gloucestershire heading in the right direction for victory after Warwickshire’s batting crumbles

Tom Price’s four-wicket burst in Warwickshire’s second innings took his match tally to six

LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day two) Warwickshire: 274: Sibley 120*, Briggs 65; Zafar 5-64 & 58-5: Price 4-20 Gloucestershire: 255: Taylor 71, Zafar 55; J Yadav 5-30 Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Gloucestershire (4 pts) by 255 runs Match scorecard

Tom Price spearheaded a dramatic late Gloucestershire fightback on day two of a compelling County Championship match against fellow Division One strugglers Warwickshire.

Dismissed for 274 earlier in the day, Warwickshire bowled out the hosts for 255 to establish a slender first-innings lead of 19, thanks largely to a superb return of 5-90 from Indian off spinner Jayant Yadav.

But Price produced a blistering spell with the new ball to remove Dom Sibley, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes and Yadav, while David Payne accounted for Rob Yates as the Bears slumped to 58-5 at the close, a lead of just 77.

Although Gloucestershire face having to…