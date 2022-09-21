County Championship: Gloucestershire heading in the right direction for victory after Warwickshire’s batting crumbles

|LV= County Championship Division One, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day two)
|Warwickshire: 274: Sibley 120*, Briggs 65; Zafar 5-64 & 58-5: Price 4-20
|Gloucestershire: 255: Taylor 71, Zafar 55; J Yadav 5-30
|Warwickshire (5 pts) lead Gloucestershire (4 pts) by 255 runs
|Match scorecard
Tom Price spearheaded a dramatic late Gloucestershire fightback on day two of a compelling County Championship match against fellow Division One strugglers Warwickshire.
Dismissed for 274 earlier in the day, Warwickshire bowled out the hosts for 255 to establish a slender first-innings lead of 19, thanks largely to a superb return of 5-90 from Indian off spinner Jayant Yadav.
But Price produced a blistering spell with the new ball to remove Dom Sibley, Sam Hain, Will Rhodes and Yadav, while David Payne accounted for Rob Yates as the Bears slumped to 58-5 at the close, a lead of just 77.
Although Gloucestershire face having to…