County Championship: Gloucestershire’s Miles Hammond holds up Hampshire victory cost

Gloucestershire’s Miles Hammond hit 16 fours and two sixes in his 109 not out

LV= County Championship Division One, College Ground, Cheltenham (day three) Hampshire 457: Organ 118, Vince 95, Barker 50; Higgins 2-72 Gloucestershire 201: Price 59; Dawson 4-44 & 191-4: Hammond 109*; Barker 3-34 Gloucestershire (2 pts) trail Hampshire (7 pts) by 65 runs Match scorecard

Gloucestershire’s Miles Hammond staged a brilliant rearguard action to register his first hundred in four years and hold up Hampshire’s victory charge on day three of their County Championship match at Cheltenham.

With his side following on, the left-hander produced a truly defiant innings of 109 not out to at least take the contest into a fourth day, almost certainly saving his team from the ignominy of an innings defeat.

Replying to Hampshire’s mammoth 457, struggling Gloucestershire were forced to follow on after being dismissed for 201 in their first innings, with Liam Dawson taking 4-44.

Apart from a career-best knock of 59…