County Championship: Graeme van Buuren guides Gloucestershire to attract with Sussex

Graeme van Buuren responded to a first-innings golden duck with his 49th first-class fifty

LV= County Championship Division Two, Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol (day four) Sussex 455-5 dec: Pujara 151, Coles 74, Alsop 67, Carter 59* Gloucestershire 248: Hammond 87*; McAndrew 5-63 & 121-4: Van Buuren 55*; Hunt 3-3 Gloucestershire ( 6 pts) drew with Sussex (13 pts) Match scorecard

Gloucestershire captain Graeme van Buuren hit an unbeaten half-century to calm a few nerves as the hosts rallied from 41-4, following on, to draw with Sussex.

Only 41.2 overs were bowled on a frustrating final day as Sussex enforced the follow-on after bowling Gloucestershire out for 248.

Resuming on 198-9, Gloucestershire survived an early near miss when Miles Hammond, having gone to his half-century in the first over of the day, was dropped in the next over.

Trying to go aerial again off James Coles, Hammond was badly missed at mid-off by Sean Hunt – and the hosts had added another 37 runs and lasted another hour of…