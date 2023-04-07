County Championship: Gregory spearheads Somerset fightback towards Bears

England one-day international Lewis Gregory hit the 19th first-class fifty of his career

LV= County Championship Division One, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Somerset 269-8 (88 overs): Gregory 65*, Bancroft 44, Davey 42; Barnard 3-54 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Warwickshire 2 pts, Somerset 1 pt Scorecard

Somerset skipper Lewis Gregory led a final session fightback in the rain-affected County Championship match with Warwickshire at Taunton.

The visitors’ new-look seam attack looked to have taken control when reducing their hosts to 136-7 after Ed Barnard (3-54), Hasan Ali (2-62) and Chris Rushworth (1-51) all took wickets on their debut.

But Gregory and Josh Davey had other ideas, Somerset’s eighth-wicket pair adding 105 in 25.1 overs with some attractive counter-attacking cricket to help their side to 269-8 at the close.

Gregory contributed an unbeaten 65, off 105 balls, with nine fours, while Davey lost nothing by comparison, hitting seven boundaries in his 42 before…