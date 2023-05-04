County Championship: Gus Atkinson career-best helps Surrey bowl out Essex

Gus Atkinson is playing only his 10th first-class game and his previous best figures were 3-26

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one) Essex 314: Westley 62, Critchley 60, A Cook 51; Atkinson 6-68 Surrey 1-0 (2 overs) Essex 2 pts, Surrey 3 pts Match scorecard

Gus Atkinson claimed career-best bowling figures as he sliced through the Essex batting line-up to ensure Surrey made a promising start to their County Championship match at Chelmsford.

The 25-year-old seamer claimed the prized scalp of Sir Alastair Cook among his maiden five-wicket haul and finished with figures of 6-68 as Essex were dismissed for 313.

Essex had looked comfortable taking first use of a flat track under light cloud cover when Cook (51) and Nick Browne put on 62 at a run-a-minute for the first wicket, with Tom Westley (62) and Matt Critchley (60) adding 114 for the fourth wicket in 34 overs.

However, Atkinson and part-time spinner Will Jacks (2-24) combined to spark a mid-innings…