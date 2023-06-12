County Championship: Haider Ali & Leus du Plooy stand revives Derbyshire

Haider Ali’s century was his first in the County Championship for Derbyshire

LV= County Championship Division Two, Chesterfield (day two) Derbyshire 111 & 248-4: Ali 129*, du Plooy 96* Yorkshire 353: Malan 106, Masood 67, Lyth 48; Watt 5-83 Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Yorkshire (6 pts) by six runs with six wickets standing Match scorecard

Brilliant batting by Leus du Plooy and Haider Ali halted Yorkshire’s victory charge in its tracks and rescued Derbyshire on the second day of the County Championship match at Chesterfield.

Derbyshire’s decision to move Ali down the order proved to be inspired as the Pakistani opener scored his first century for the county and shared an unbroken record-breaking fifth-wicket stand with du Plooy of 231 from 311 balls.

They had come together with Derbyshire heading for defeat at 17-4 after Dawid Malan’s 106 guided Yorkshire to 353 and a lead of 242, despite spinner Mark Watt taking a career-best 5-83.

But Du Plooy’s 96 and Ali’s 129 lifted the home side to 248 for…