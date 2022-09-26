County Championship: Hameed & Montgomery give Notts sturdy begin in opposition to Durham

Haseeb Hameed has now scored 1,186 Championship runs this season at an average of 56.47

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one) Nottinghamshire 276-2: Hameed 115, Montgomery 101* Durham: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire 2 pts, Durham 0 pts Match scorecard

Haseeb Hameed and Matthew Montgomery hit centuries as Nottinghamshire put together exactly the opening day they had hoped for as they seek to clinch promotion to Division One in their final County Championship match of the season.

Hameed’s 115 and Montgomery’s 101 not out – his maiden first-class century – helped Nottinghamshire close on 276-2 against Durham, knowing that a draw will guarantee they go up and that a victory wins the Division Two title.

Montgomery, a 22-year-old right-handed batter who is covering for England’s Ben Duckett in the number three slot, is in only his fourth first-class match for the county, but already looks an outstanding prospect.

Hameed’s reputation is long established. This was his fourth…