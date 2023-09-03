County Championship: Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson scores century towards Somerset

Hampshire all-rounder Liam Dawson scored his 13th first-class century

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one) Hampshire 282-7: Dawson 109*; Brooks 3-53 Somerset: Yet to bat Hampshire 1 pt, Somerset 2 pts Match scorecard

Liam Dawson overtook his best County Championship runs tally since 2015 with an unbeaten 109 in front of England selector Luke Wright on a slow-paced day between Hampshire and Somerset.

Dawson has enjoyed a successful season with bat and ball with 667 runs and 28 left-arm spin wickets to his name in Division One.

His second century of the campaign handed Hampshire a slim advantage after day one at the Ageas Bowl, after Nick Gubbins’ lumbering 49 off 132 balls.

Fast bowlers Jack Brooks claimed three wickets and Lewis Gregory two as the Somerset attack refused to allow their hosts to score at above three runs per over. They closed on 282-7.

Hampshire chose to bat, but before play started the two teams stood for a minute of silence in memory of Heath Streak,…