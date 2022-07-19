County Championship: Hampshire batter Felix Organ hits 93 not out towards Gloucestershire

Felix Organ scored an unbeaten 93, including 16 fours, for Hampshire

LV= County Championship Division One, College Ground, Cheltenham (day one) Hampshire 203-2: Organ 93*, Holland 48 Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Gloucestershire 0 pts, Hampshire 1 pt Match scorecard

Felix Organ defied blistering heat and all that Gloucestershire’s bowlers could throw at him to compile a notable unbeaten half-century and put County Championship title contenders Hampshire in credit on the opening day of the 150th Cheltenham Festival.

To the relief of his bowlers, Hampshire captain James Vince won the toss and elected to bat on a day when the temperature reached 38C at the famous old college ground.

Organ ensured it was a gruelling spell in the field for bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire, ushering the visitors to 203-2 at the close on a day when play was restricted to 72 overs by an ECB directive intended to protect players and spectators alike from a heatwave of unprecedented proportions.

Applying himself…