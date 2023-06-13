County Championship: Hampshire batters provide resistance however Lancashire on target for win

Hampshire’s Fletcha Middleton made a career-best 77 before being bowled by George Balderson

LV= County Championship Division One, Southport (day three) Hampshire 142 & 371: Vince 87, Middleton 77; Balderson 3-84 Lancashire 374: Salt 103; Organ 6-63 & 48-2: Vilas 23* Lancashire (6 pts) need 92 more runs to beat Hampshire (3 pts) Match scorecard

Lancashire have a first County Championship win of the season in sight after bowling Hampshire out for 371 in their second innings and reaching 48-2 in pursuit of their 140-run target.

A three-wicket morning burst by George Balderson allowed the hosts to steadily work their way through the six remaining wickets but they were held up by a determined innings of 87 from visiting skipper James Vince on a hard-fought third day of the Division One contest at sweltering Southport.

Hampshire, meanwhile, can take great credit for the way they fought back from a disastrous first day to put themselves in with a chance of turning the game around.

The visitors were…