County Championship: Hampshire batters set platform towards Northants

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl (day one): Hampshire 229-5: Organ 71, White 2-35 Northants: Yet to bat Hampshire 1 pt, Northants 1 pt Scorecard

Felix Organ continued his fine form with 71 as County Championship title-chasing Hampshire batted out a truncated even day with Northamptonshire.

Opening batter Organ ended the Royal London Cup with a 54 in the semi-final against Kent Spitfires, having scored 72, 118, 41 and 65 in his last four Championship matches.

He also almost single-handedly helped his club side, Winchester-based St Cross Symondians, to the ECB Southern Premier League title on Saturday with a masterful 135, in addition to four wickets.

Against Northamptonshire, he put on 50-stands with Joe Weatherley and Nick Gubbins to take Hampshire to 229-5 at close – with Jack White claiming 2-35.

Organ started the season batting at number seven, in the team predominantly for his off-spin option in the fourth innings.

But after Weatherley damaged his finger in the slips…