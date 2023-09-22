County Championship: Hampshire beat Essex in final-over drama

Liam Dawson hits his third Championship hundred of the season for Hampshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day four) Essex 447-9 dec & 153-8 dec: Lawrence 53, Westley 45; Abbott 4-63 Hampshire 334 & 267-7: Dawson 119, Vince 89; Critchley 3-48, Harmer 3-102 Hampshire (20pts) beat Essex (6pts) by three wickets Match scorecard

Liam Dawson dealt Essex’s County Championship title hopes a huge blow as his magnificent 119 gave Hampshire a four-wicket win at Chelmsford.

Surrey will take a 20-point advantage into the final round of games – when they face Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl – after Dawson’s third century of an outstanding season.

Dawson arrived at the crease at 32-4, with the visitors having been set 267 in 59 overs, and with James Vince put on 184 for the fifth wicket.

Vince totted up 89 as Hampshire won at the Cloud County Ground for just the fourth time since 1974.

Tom Westley’s Essex had won their last six matches, having only won one of their first…