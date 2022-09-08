County Championship: Hampshire beat Northants to go high of County Championship

Hampshire seamer Mohammad Abbas has taken 42 County Championship wickets this season

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl (day four): Hampshire 400-9 dec: Donald 94, Organ 71; Sanderson 3-68 Northants 175 & 221: Gay 74; Abbas 4-32 Hampshire (24 pts) beat Northants (3 pts) by an innings and four runs Scorecard

Keith Barker and Mohammad Abbas sent Hampshire to the top of County Championship Division One after they beat the rain to thrash Northamptonshire by an innings and four runs.

Barker moved to 49 wickets for the season as he took 3-63, to go with another three-for in the first innings, while Pakistan fast bowler Abbas claimed 4-32.

Hampshire, who took full points from the match to lead Surrey by eight at the summit, took the seven wickets needed in 27 overs after the morning had been washed out and the elements had taken them off in the afternoon.

Hampshire were facing the last day without Kyle Abbott, the leading wicket-taker in Division One, with a lower leg injury,…