County Championship: Hampshire combat arduous to maintain champions Surrey at bay

Mohammad Abbas’ 6-64 was the 42nd five-wicket haul of the Pakistan bowler’s first-class career

LV= County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day three): Hampshire 254 & 198-5 Gubbins 79* Surrey 270: Pope 91, Abbott 52*; Abbas 6-64 Hampshire (4 pts) lead Surrey (4 pts) by 182 runs Scorecard

Mohammad Abbas’ 6-64 and a fighting 79 not out by Nick Gubbins vied for Hampshire’s top billing as their County Championship clash against Surrey moved towards an exciting finish during a riveting third day’s play at the Kia Oval.

For Surrey, it was Ollie Pope with 91 and Dan Worrall’s 3-30 which did most to keep their own hopes of victory alive, but Hampshire reached stumps on 198-5 – a lead of 182.

Fast bowler Worrall, Surrey’s leading wicket-taker in last season’s title-winning campaign, struck twice with the new ball and later returned to end Ben Brown’s 61-run fifth wicket partnership with Gubbins.

Earlier Surrey’s first innings of 270 was a total boosted by a late 40-ball 52 not out by…