County Championship: Hampshire decrease order frustrates Somerset

Kyle Abbott and Felix Organ came together when Hampshire were 152-8

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three) Somerset 500: Rew 221; Abbott 4-56 Hampshire 330: Organ 97, Abbott 89* & 34-2 (f/o) Hampshire (5 pts) trail Somerset (7 pts) by 136 runs Match scorecard

Felix Organ and Kyle Abbott produced a ninth-wicket stand of 177 to boost Hampshire’s prospects of avoiding defeat on the third day of the County Championship match with Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors had slumped to 152-8, replying to 500, from an overnight 58 -2 when Abbott strode to the crease to strike 89 not out off 152 balls, including 15 fours and a six. Organ contributed a more measured, but equally valuable 97.

Hampshire were eventually bowled out for 330, with teenage off-spinner Shoaib Bashir claiming 3-88 from 31 overs.

They were invited to follow-on 170 behind and reached 34-2 in their second innings by the close.

The day began with a big moment for 19-year-old Somerset…