County Championship: Hampshire dominate Kent because of James Fuller wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence (day one) Kent 95: Muyeye 28; Fuller 5-21, Abbott 3-23 Hampshire 89-0: Middleton 39*, Weatherley 38* Kent 0 pts, Hampshire 3 pts Match scorecard

James Fuller took 5-21 as Hampshire dominated the first day of their County Championship match with Kent at Canterbury, skittling the hosts for just 95 before reaching 89-0 at stumps.

Kyle Abbott also starred for the visitors, with figures of 3-23.

Tawanda Muyeye was the hosts’ top scorer with 28, but Kent collapsed from 94-6, losing their last four wickets for a solitary run in the space of 15 balls.

Fletcha Middleton and Joe Weatherley were not out at stumps, on 39 and 38 respectively and the visitors trail by just six, with all 10 first innings wickets remaining.

A pregnant skyline greeted the sides at the Spitfire Ground and to the surprise of precisely no-one, Hampshire chose to bowl after winning the toss, cashing in almost immediately.

Ben Compton went without scoring, edging…