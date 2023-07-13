County Championship: Hampshire earn Somerset draw as Nick Gubbins digs deep

The players agreed on a draw after Nick Gubbins reached a deserved half-century

LV= County Championship Division One, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day four) Somerset 500: Rew 221; Abbott 4-56 Hampshire 330: Organ 97, Abbott 89* & 215-7 (f/o): Dawson 68*, Gubbins 50*; Bashir 3-67 Somerset (12 pts) draw with Hampshire (10 pts) Match scorecard

Nick Gubbins produced a four-hour defensive masterclass to earn Hampshire a backs-to-the-wall draw on the final day of their County Championship match with Somerset at Taunton.

The visitors slipped to 115-7, from an overnight 34-2, needing 55 more runs to avoid an innings defeat, before Gubbins (50 not out) and Liam Dawson (68 not out) produced a match-saving stand of exactly 100 either side of tea.

Gubbins’ marathon vigil occupied 241 balls, while Dawson hit 14 fours and a six. Together they frustrated a home bowling attack in which 19-year-old off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who claimed 3-67 from 37 overs, excelled.

Somerset’s young team,…