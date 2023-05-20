County Championship: Hampshire full innings win over Northants

Liam Dawson had only taken three wickets this season before his haul against Northamptonshire

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three) Hampshire 367: Vince 95, Dawson 63; White 4-80 Northamptonshire 56: Zaib 29; Barker 4-13 & 176: Zaib 57*; Dawson 6-61 Hampshire (22 pts) beat Northamptonshire (3 pts) by an innings and 135 runs Match scorecard

Northamptonshire succumbed to their third straight innings defeat to bogey side Hampshire in the County Championship as Liam Dawson’s five-wicket haul led the way for the hosts.

Dawson claimed 6-61 for his sixth first-class five-for and his best figures at the Ageas Bowl to reignite Hampshire’s title hopes as their victory by an innings and 135 runs arrived inside three days.

Northamptonshire, who have one win and a solitary batting bonus point so far this season, only claimed three points from the match to sit rock bottom of Division One.

Hampshire have dominated Northamptonshire in their last three Championship clashes, starting at…