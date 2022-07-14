County Championship: Hampshire full last morning win over Bears

Hampshire have now four (and drawn the other against Lancashire) in their five home Championship games in 2022

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four) Warwickshire 217: McAndrew 63, Sibley 56; Abbott 5-45 & 243: Burgess 56, Davies 48; Barker 4-35, Abbas 3-31 Hampshire 370-9 dec: Holland 99, Dawson 92, Brown 72*; Hannon-Dalby 5-86 & 91-2: Organ 41 Hampshire (23 pts) beat Warwickshire (4 pts) by eight wickets Match scorecard

Hampshire professionally secured their sixth win in nine games this season to maintain the pressure on Surrey at the top of the County Championship table.

James Vince’s men needed just under two hours to claim the final Warwickshire wicket.

The T20 Blast semi-finalists then knocked off the 91 required to win by eight wickets inside 17 overs.

Felix Organ ticked off 41 of the runs in 36 balls before Vince and Nick Gubbins completed the job.

Having lost to Simon Harmer-inspired Essex last time out, Hampshire are now back on course, having taken 23 points,…