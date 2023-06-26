County Championship: Hampshire in management regardless of seven-for by Josh De Caires

Josh de Caires had only taken one first-class wicket in five previous matches

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two) Hampshire 419: Dawson 141, Gubbins 120; De Caires 7-144 Middlesex 142-8: Robson 38; Dawson 6-38 Middlesex (1 pt) trail Hampshire (2pts) by 277 with two wickets standing Match scorecard

Liam Dawson put forward his case to play a part in this summer’s Ashes series with a century and six wickets as Hampshire set up a rout over Middlesex in the County Championship.

Spinning all-rounder Dawson was snubbed by England for the previously retired Moeen Ali when Jack Leach suffered a lower back stress fracture for the first Test against Australia, before teenager Rehan Ahmed jumped ahead of him for the upcoming second match.

But having been decisive in his 141 with the bat, he tore through Middlesex with his left-arm spin to claim 6-38 – and leave Middlesex 142-8 at close.

Earlier, Hampshire had been bowled out for 419 with Josh de Caires picking up career-best figures…