County Championship: Hampshire left-armer Keith Barker takes 4-23 to go away Bears in danger

Bears old boy Keith Barker has now taken 38 County Championship wickets for Hampshire this season

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day three) Warwickshire 217: McAndrew 63, Sibley 56; Abbott 5-45 & 212-9: Burgess 56, Davies 48; Barker 4-23 Hampshire 370-9 dec: Holland 99, Dawson 92, Brown 72*; Hannon-Dalby 5-86 Warwickshire (4 pts) lead Hampshire (7 pts) by 59 runs with one wicket standing Match scorecard

Warwickshire old boy Keith Barker took 4-23 – including three quick wickets in one burst – to put Hampshire well on top against the Bears going into day four.

But Barker, second top Division One wicket taker with 38 this season, was forced to work hard for his scalps along with Mohammad Abbas (3-31) and Liam Dawson (2-38).

In-form Michael Burgess (58) and Alex Davies (46) were the chief occupiers of the crease on a turgid day of low scoring as reigning champions Warwickshire, 11-0 overnight, batted all day for just 201 runs to avoid the threat of an innings defeat.

Dom Sibley…