County Championship: Hampshire recuperate from 39-4 to publish 254 in opposition to Surrey

Ben Brown came in with Hampshire 39-4

LV= County Championship Division One, The Kia Oval (day one): Hampshire 254: Brown 95, Barker 58; Lawes 4-58 Surrey 37-0: Burns 23* Surrey (3 pts) trail Hampshire (1 pt) by 217 runs Scorecard

Ben Brown’s battling 95 held Hampshire together after champions Surrey had threatened to overwhelm them with an impressive five-man pace attack on day one of their County Championship match at the Kia Oval.

Hampshire were struggling at 114-6 just after lunch, after opting to bat, but Brown was joined by Keith Barker in a determined seventh-wicket stand of 96 in 35 overs as they made it to 254 to frustrate Rory Burns’ side.

By the close Surrey were 37 without loss in reply with Burns and Dom Sibley looking solid on 23 and 12 not out respectively.

Yet it might have been a day totally dominated by Surrey if Brown, on three, had not survived a difficult chance to Tom Lawes on the deep backward square leg boundary when he aimed a pull at Sean Abbott.

In addition, Hampshire…