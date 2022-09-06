County Championship: Hampshire safe most batting factors towards Northants

Aneurin Donald hit 15 fours and two sixes in his rapid 94

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl (day two): Hampshire 400-9 dec: Donald 94, Organ 71, Sanderson 3-68 Northants 77-1: Gay 31*; Abbott 1-26 Northants (3 pts) trail Hampshire (5 pts) by 323 runs Scorecard

Aneurin Donald fell six runs short of an explosive century but tailender Kyle Abbott’s unbeaten 57 pilfered full batting points for Hampshire in their quest for the County Championship title against Northamptonshire.

Hampshire pulverised the opposition bowling attack with 171 runs coming in 28 overs as Donald’s 84-ball 94 and Abbott’s 45-delivery barrage did heavy damage.

Having been 167-5 and 273-7, the idea of reaching 400 for maximum points seemed fanciful, but Abbott was astonishing in making sure the last wicket got the 46 runs required, to maintain the pressure on leaders Surrey.

Having declared on 400, Northamptonshire were brilliant in their defence, with only Will Young falling before reaching 77-1 at the…