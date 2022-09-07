County Championship: Hampshire search for win after making Northants follow-on

Emilio Gay’s half-century was his fifty of the season for Northamptonshire

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl (day three): Hampshire 400-9 dec: Donald 94, Organ 71, Sanderson 3-68 Northants 175: Procter 40; Abbott 4-52 & 153-3: Gay 72 Northants (3 pts) trail Hampshire (8 pts) by 72 runs with 7 wickets standing Scorecard

Hampshire snared 12 wickets on day three to skittle Northamptonshire for 175 and claimed full bonus points to put themselves on course to go top of County Championship Division One.

Kyle Abbott claimed 4-52 to take his season tally to 53 and remain the leading wicket-taker in Division One, while Keith Barker joined him in second with 3-41 and 1-34.

Northamptonshire were forced to follow-on after suffering a 225-run first-innings deficit, but Emilio Gay’s excellent season continued with a classy 74 as the visitors ended the day on 153-3 – still 72 runs behind.

Hampshire will go at least level with leaders Surrey, who do not play in this round, with a victory…