County Championship: Hampshire take final 4 Surrey wickets to beat champions

Hampshire took less than half an hour to claim the last four Surrey wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day four) Hampshire 219: Brown 78; Lawes 5-27 & 172: Vince 56; Jacks 5-87 Surrey 207: Sudharsan 73; Dawson 5-44 & 132: Sudharsan 40; Dawson 4-53 Hampshire (19 pts) beat Surrey (3 pts) by 52 runs Match scorecard

Hampshire became just the second team to beat Surrey in the County Championship this season as they finished off the newly crowned champions in rapid time at Southampton.

But, instead, they lost their last four men for just 20 runs as Hants matched their summer’s haul of eight Championship wins to secure third place for the second year in a row.

Only Lancashire had previously beaten Surrey in red-ball cricket this season, having also been the only team to beat them in 2022.

But England spinner Liam Dawson, who extended his season’s best haul to 49, and Pakistan seamer Mohammad Abbas, who ended the campaign with 53 scalps, got the job done inside half an hour, taking…