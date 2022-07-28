County Championship: Hampshire win by seven wickets at Scarborough

Hampshire skipper James Vince took his red-ball run tally past 600 for the season

LV= County Championship Division One, North Marine Road, Scarborough (day four): Yorkshire 159 & 272: Tattersall 63; Abbott 4-77 Hampshire 218 & 214-3: Organ 72, Holland 71; Coad 2-31 Hampshire (20 pts) beat Yorkshire (3 pts) by seven wickets Scorecard

Hampshire made light work of a potentially tricky final day chase of 214 at Scarborough to beat Yorkshire by seven wickets and maintain heavy pressure on County Championship leaders Surrey.

Openers Felix Organ and Ian Holland superbly underpinned an eighth win in 11 games by sharing a tension easing 135 partnership inside 39 overs to thwart a Yorkshire side who have now lost three of their last four games, including two at North Marine Road.

Organ top-scored with a 72 off 127 balls and Holland added 71 off 119. Both fell in the early afternoon as Hampshire slipped to 147-3, paving the way for captain James Vince to complete the job with an unbeaten 43, hitting the…