County Championship: Hampshire’s James Vince stars in opposition to Northamptonshire

Northants took great delight in dismissing James Vince, who has been a thorn in their side

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one) Hampshire 331-6: Vince 95, Dawson 56*; Sales 2-32 Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Hampshire 2 pts, Northamptonshire 2 pts Match scorecard

Hampshire captain James Vince was finally dismissed at the Ageas Bowl after dominating Northamptonshire with an expert 95 in the County Championship.

Vince had clocked up 232 runs in 514 minutes since he last lost his wicket on his home ground, while he has now passed fifty in four of his past five Championship innings.

The ex-England batter, who had dominated Northamptonshire with 186 at Wantage Road last month, mixed grit with his typically stylish stroke play to help his side to 331-6 at close.

Around Vince, Fletcha Middleton impressed with 40 and Ben Brown added 44 before Liam Dawson chalked up 56 not out.

With the ball, James Sales was the pick with 2-32, while Jack White claimed 2-65.

Northamptonshire will…