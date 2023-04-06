County Championship: Hampshire’s Mohammed Abbas takes six wickets towards Nottinghamshire

Mohammed Abbas claimed his third six-wicket haul for Hampshire

LV= County Championship Division One, The Ageas Bowl (day one): Nottinghamshire 185: Moores 49, Clarke 47; Abbas 6-49 Hampshire 119-3: Middleton 56* Hampshire (3 pts) trail Notts (1 pt) by 66 runs Scorecard

Hampshire’s Mohammad Abbas provided his relentless best to bowl Nottinghamshire out for 185 on their return to the County Championship Division One.

Pakistan fast bowler Abbas claimed 6-49 as he ripped out the Notts top order before coming back to deal with the tail.

Only Joe Clarke (47) and Tom Moores (49) stood up to Hampshire’s imperious attack, with James Fuller also picking up a pair of wickets.

Championship debutant Fletcha Middleton then kept the response in order with an impressive 56 not out as Hampshire ended the day on 119-3 – 66 runs shy of Notts’ first innings score.

Abbas has been a menace for Championship batters since arriving at Hampshire in 2021 – with wicket tallies of 41 and 50 coming at an average well…