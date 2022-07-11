County Championship: Harmer places Essex on high towards Gloucestershire

Simon Harmer has taken 32 Championship wickets this season for Essex – 15 of them in their previous game

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day one) Gloucestershire 136: Van Buuren 34; Harmer 5-44, Porter 2-22 Essex 127-1: A Cook 61*, Westley 50* Essex 3pts, Gloucestershire 0pts Match scorecard

Simon Harmer helped himself five wickets as Essex bowled out Gloucestershire for a meagre 136 on day one of their County Championship match.

Harmer returned figures of 5-44 on a scorching hot day at Chelmsford before Sir Alastair Cook and Tom Westley carried Essex to 127-1 at the close, with Cook posting an unbeaten 61, including nine fours.

Only Graeme van Buuren and Zafar Gohar emerged with any credit from the lamentable Gloucestershire first innings, which concluded 40 minutes after lunch.

Then Cook and Westley demonstrated the value of disciplined graft with a century stand spanning 256 balls, with Westley completing his half-century shortly before the close.

