County Championship: Harmer takes one other five-for as Essex see off Middlesex

Essex spinner Simon Harmer is now in reach of taking his first-class wicket haul to 900 before the end of the season

LV= County Championship Division One, Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three) Essex 304: Browne 59, A Cook 58; De Caires 8-106 & 319-7 dec: A Cook 84, Critchley 65, Westley 47; Robson 2-36, De Caires 2-84 Middlesex 179: Porter 6-34, S Cook 3-43 & 147: Simpson 32; Harmer 5-43, Yadav 3-32, Critchley 2-17 Essex (21 pts) beat Middlesex (3 pts) by 297 runs Match scorecard

Simon Harmer once again played the lead role as Essex took the extra half hour to claim a three-day 297-run win over Middlesex.

Essex’s prolific South African spinner took 5-43 to claim the 56th five-for of his first-class career to secure a sixth successive victory and help his side move back within 18 points of leaders Surrey.

Both now have two games left against the same opposition, third-placed Hampshire and bottom club Northamptonshire.

Essex host Hampshire at Chelmsford in their penultimate game, starting on…