County Championship: Harris rescues Gloucestershire towards Glamorgan

Marcus Harris made his Test cricket debut for Australia in December 2018 against India

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day three): Gloucestershire 165: M Harris 59; van der Gugten 5-26 & 373-5: M Harris 148, Dent 78, Hammond 58 Glamorgan 404: Root 117*, Carlson 106, Byrom 81; T Price 4-56, de Lange 3-82 Gloucestershire (3 pts) lead Glamorgan (7 pts) by 134 runs with five second-innings wickets standing Scorecard

A sparkling 148 from Australian opener Marcus Harris saw Gloucestershire fight back in style against Glamorgan to reach 373-5, a lead of 134 runs.

It was a remarkable turn-around after the home side dominated the first two days.

Ashes candidate Harris put on 161 for the first wicket with Chris Dent (78).

Miles Hammond chipped in with 58 as the visitors found batting far easier in their second innings and put the game back in the balance.

Honour was satisfied on both sides in the first 20 minutes of the day as Glamorgan secured their fourth batting point…