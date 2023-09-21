County Championship: Harry Swindells lifts Leicestershire towards Yorkshire

Swindells completed a 57-ball half-century containing seven fours

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three) Yorkshire 155, 113-1 (22 overs): Lyth 51*, Bean 43 Leicestershire 223: Hill 42, Swindells 73, Davis 44* Yorkshire (3pts) lead Leicestershire (3pts) by 35 runs with nine wickets remaining Match scorecard

Harry Swindells kept alive Leicestershire’s hopes of a return to Division One for the first time in 20 years on day three of the rain-affected match against Yorkshire at Grace Road.

Swindells was the unlikely hero as Leicestershire landed their first silverware in 12 years on Saturday, scoring 117 not out in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup final win over Hampshire – his first List A game of the season.

And the 24-year-old was at it again on Thursday, top-scoring with 73 in his first appearance of the year in the Foxes’ red-ball team.

Swindells shared a 10th-wicket partnership of 93 with Will Davis, who added a career-best unbeaten 44 to his 4-28…