County Championship: Hasan Ali plunders late runs as Warwickshire construct lead over Essex

Hasan Ali’s unbeaten half-century was his first in English county cricket

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Essex 126: Westley 47; Hannon-Dalby 4-21, Rushworth 4-28 & 86-4: Westley 28, Rushworth 2-21 Warwickshire 242: Rhodes 63, Hasan Ali 53*, Hain 45; Bracewell 4-51, Snater 3-71, Porter 2-46 Essex (3 pts) trail Warwickshire (3 pts) by 30 runs with six wickets in hand Match scorecard

Warwickshire restored control with a buccaneering last-wicket stand of 70 between Hasan Ali and Oliver Hannon-Dalby after Essex fought back hard on day two at Edgbaston.

After bowling Essex out for 126 on day one, then reaching lunch without losing a wicket, Warwickshire appeared set for only a modest lead when seven wickets fell in 17 overs to slide from 108-2 to to 172-9.

The momentum was firmly with Essex’s seamers, led by New Zealand’s Doug Bracewell (4-51), but last pair Hasan, who hammered four fours and four sixes in his 53 not out from 47 balls, and Hannon-Dalby lifted the Bears…