County Championship: Haseeb Hameed century places Nottinghamshire on high in opposition to Middlesex

Steven Mullaney (left) and Lyndon James shared an unbroken partnership of 151

LV= County Championship Division Two, Trent Bridge (day one): Nottinghamshire 378-4: Hameed 101, James 90*, Mullaney 79*; Hollman 2-69 Middlesex: Yet to bat Nottinghamshire 4 pts, Middlesex 1pt Scorecard

Division Two leaders Nottinghamshire dominated the opening day of their County Championship meeting with second-placed Middlesex at Trent Bridge.

There was a second century of the summer for Haseeb Hameed, who made 112 against the same opponents at Lord’s in May, as Nottinghamshire closed on 378-4.

All-rounder Lyndon James was within reach of his second hundred of 2022 on 90 not out, with skipper Steven Mullaney not far behind with an unbeaten 79.

A pitch with a good covering of grass looked like one that might help the bowlers but Mullaney judged it correctly when he chose to bat on winning the toss.

Luke Hollman, the 21-year-old leg spinner, picked up the wickets of Hameed and Joe Clarke, but Middlesex gave away…