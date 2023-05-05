County Championship: Haseeb Hameed hits 97 for Notts v Lancashire

Nottinghamshire opener Haseeb Hameed fell three runs short of his 13th first-class century

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day two) Lancashire 214: Hutton 5-66 & 98-1: Balderson 44* Nottinghamshire 249: Hameed 97; Williams 3-31 Lancashire (3 pts) lead Notts (3 pts) by 63 runs Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire’s Haseeb Hameed fell three runs short of a first century of the season before Lancashire took the upper hand on a rain-affected second day of their County Championship match at Trent Bridge.

England strike bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad both finished the day wicketless as Lancashire overturned a first-innings deficit of 35 to lead by 63 runs with nine second-innings wickets in hand.

Haseeb, who captained England Lions during the winter after hitting more than 1,200 first-class runs in 2022, missed out when he was lbw to Will Williams on 97, although it was thanks to his measured five-hour innings that Nottinghamshire, who had been 119-5 overnight, more than…