County Championship: Haseeb Hameed makes century for Nottinghamshire at Lord’s

LV= County Championship Division Two, Lord’s (day one) Nottinghamshire 329-5: Hameed 112, Mullaney 92*; Andersson 2-74 Middlesex: Yet to bat Middlesex 1 pt, Notts 3 pts Match scorecard

Haseeb Hameed displayed his liking for Lord’s once again as he struck his first century of the season to put Nottinghamshire in charge of their County Championship game against Middlesex.

Hameed, discarded by England after a barren Ashes series over the winter, reminded the new regime of his considerable talent with a knock of 112 as the visitors posted 329-5 after being put in.

It was the 25-year-old’s first domestic appearance at Lord’s since his 117 underpinned a seven-wicket win for Lancashire three years ago and he looked in good touch, sharing a century stand with captain Steven Mullaney.

The skipper was 92 not out at stumps, with Middlesex’s bowlers persevering but unable to make major inroads despite two wickets apiece for Ethan Bamber…