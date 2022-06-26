County Championship: Hashim Amla and Ben Geddes hit tons as Surrey punish Kent

Hashim Amla and Ben Geddes shared 213 for Surrey’s third wicket against Kent

LV= County Championship Division One, Kia Oval (day one): Surrey 445-5: Amla 124, Geddes 124, Smith 55, S Curran 53*; Pettman 2-75 Kent: Yet to bat Surrey 5pts, Kent 1pt Scorecard

Hashim Amla scored the 56th first-class hundred of his stellar career and Ben Geddes his first in the County Championship as Surrey put Kent’s understrength attack to the sword by piling up 445-5 on the opening day of their match at the Kia Oval.

Kent’s suffering was heightened as stumps approached by Sam Curran’s explosive 53 not out from just 28 balls. Remarkably, Jamie Smith, who was bowled by a persevering Toby Pettman in the final over for a classy 55, did not score a single run after Curran came in at the fall of Geddes for 124 to a sharp, tumbling second-slip catch by Jordan Cox off Matt Milnes.

Amla, the 39-year-old former South Africa batter, also hit 124 and was joined by 20-year-old Geddes in a third-wicket stand of 213 in 56…