County Championship: Henry Brookes shines with 6-20 on Derbyshire debut

LV= County Championship Division Two, Incora County Ground, Derby (day one) Leicestershire 122: Budinger 31; Brookes 6-20 Derbyshire 144-3: Haider 54; Mulder 2-30 Derbyshire (3 pts) lead Leicestershire (1 pt) by 22 runs Match scorecard

A career-best performance by Henry Brookes brought Leicestershire back down to earth as Derbyshire dominated the opening day of the County Championship match at Derby.

The 23-year-old Warwickshire fast bowler marked the first game of a short loan spell by taking 6-20 in 12 overs, five of them maidens, to send Leicestershire tumbling from 45 without loss to 122 all out.

On his first appearance of the season, Brookes showed impressive control to record the second best figures on debut for Derbyshire who rammed home their advantage by closing on 144-3, a lead of 22.

Harry Came and Haider Ail shared a century opening stand and although Wiaan Mulder struck twice in an over, it was very much Derbyshire’s day.

Leicestershire’s batsmen came into the game in good form and…