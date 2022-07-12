County Championship: Ian Holland falls however Hampshire earn a first-innings lead in opposition to Warwickshire

Oliver Hannon-Dalby has now taken five or more wickets in a first-class innings on 10 occasions

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day two) Warwickshire 217: McAndrew 63, Sibley 56; Abbott 5-45 & 11-0 Hampshire 370-9 dec: Holland 99, Dawson 92, Brown 72*; Hannon-Dalby 5-86 Warwickshire (4pts) trail Hampshire (7pts) by 142 runs with 10 wickets standing Match scorecard

Ian Holland fell one run short of a century as Hampshire built an important first-innings lead over Warwickshire in their County Championship game.

Opening batter Holland began his season with 81 against Somerset but averaged 14 in his subsequent 13 innings before alleviating his poor form with a stubborn knock.

Liam Dawson maintained his impressive form with 92 – having put on 137 with Holland – and Ben Brown an unbeaten 72 to take Hampshire to a 153-run lead, with Oliver Hannon-Dalby taking his season tally to 35 wickets with 5-86.

Warwickshire sliced 11 off the deficit in six wicketless overs before the close.