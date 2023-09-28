County Championship: In-form Ed Barnard helps Warwickshire earn first-innings lead over Somerset

Bears all-rounder Ed Barnard followed up his 73 by taking two wickets

LV= County Championship Division One, Edgbaston (day two) Somerset 215: Wagner 72, Davey 46; Rushworth 5-47 & 90-2: Dickson 36*, Umeed 20*; Barnard 2-27 Warwickshire 273: Barnard 73, Davies 44, Rhodes 42; Davey 3-62, Wagner 3-67 Somerset (3 pts) lead Warwickshire (4 pts) by 32 runs Match scorecard

In-form Warwickshire all-rounder Ed Barnard maintained his late-season flurry with bat and ball to try and help the Bears engineer a positive result against Somerset.

The Bears go into their final game of this longest-ever English domestic season needing to take eight Somerset wickets quickly, or hope that the visitors try to make a game of this otherwise meaningless match.

After totalling 273 to take a 58-run first-innings lead, thanks largely to 73 from Barnard, he then took two quick wickets before Somerset closed on 90-2 with a lead of 32.

Having resumed on 112-3, the Bears lost three wickets in the morning session.

