County Championship: Jack Carson helps give Sussex edge over Yorkshire

England seamer Ollie Robinson (centre) took a wicket on his first appearance of the season for Sussex before this summer’s Ashes

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Sussex 361: Alsop 95, Carter 64; Coad 5-54 Yorkshire 216-7: Bean 49; Carson 3-34 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Sussex (5 pts) by 145 runs with three wickets remaining Match scorecard

Sussex dominated a very competitive second day of their County Championship match with Yorkshire as they scored 361 thanks to a spirited last-wicket stand before reducing the visitors to 216-7.

On a good pitch, the Sussex bowlers were at Yorkshire from the start of their innings. England seamer Ollie Robinson, in a vigorous opening burst in the first of what is expected to be four Championship appearances before the Ashes series starts, was unlucky not to dismiss Finlay Bean in his first over.

Having positioned Ali Orr at leg slip he then induced Bean to play the ball there, only for the fielder to put down the…