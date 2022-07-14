County Championship: Jack Morley takes first ‘five-for’ however Lancs draw with Somerset at Southport

Jack Morley’s previous career-best was his 4-62 against Derbyshire on his Lancashire debut at Aigburth in September 2020

LV= County Championship Division One, Trafalgar Road, Southport (day four) Somerset 446: Goldsworthy 130, Rew 70; Williams 3-85 & 213-7: Goldsworthy 73*, Morley 5-69 Lancashire 624-9 dec: Jennings 318, Wells 109, Bohannon 91; Van der Merwe 5-174, Renshaw 3-29 Match Drawn. Lancashire 15 pts, Somerset 11 pts Match scorecard

Young Lancashire spinner Jack Morley’s best first class figures of 5-69 were not enough to force victory on a tense final day at Trafalgar Road as Somerset held on for their first County Championship Division One draw of the season.

Keaton Jennings’ gargantuan 318 had allowed the hosts to declare overnight on 624-9, leaving Somerset to bat beyond Lancashire’s lead of 178 if they were to save the game.

Despite some nervy moments facing Morley, they survived, reaching 213-7, and now leading by 35, with seven overs left, Lancashire skipper Dane Vilas called…