County Championship: Jake Libby hits 215 for promotion-chasing Worcestershire towards Sussex

Jake Libby was eventually dismissed for 215 having faced 294 balls, hitting 25 fours and a six

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Sussex 220 & 39-1: Carson 58, Coles 54, Orr 24*; Leach 1-25 Worcestershire 438-5 dec: Libby 215, Pollock 98; Carson 2-40 Worcestershire (8 pts) lead Sussex (2 pts) by 179 runs Scorecard

Opener Jake Libby made a career-best 215 as Worcestershire put themselves in a position to push for victory over Sussex and keep their County Championship promotion hopes alive.

Libby’s maiden double century came in a first-innings total of 438-5, before Worcestershire declared with a lead of 218 on day three at the County Ground, having banked maximum bonus points.

Sussex were left with 10 overs to negotiate and lost skipper Tom Haines for 13 in the penultimate one when he played on to Joe Leach as they closed the day 39-1, still 179 behind.

Play did not start at Hove until 16:10 BST because of rain and 84 overs have been lost in the…