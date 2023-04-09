County Championship: Jake Libby hits ton as Worcestershire beat Derbyshire

Eight of Jake Libby’s 13 first-class centuries have been for Worcestershire

LV= County Championship Division Two, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day four): Derbyshire 321& 343: Du Plooy 95*; Leach 3-86 Worcestershire 473& 193-2: Libby 104* Worcestershire (23 pts) beat Derbyshire (6 pts)by eight wickets Scorecard

Jake Libby and Azhar Ali combined for the second year running in this fixture as new Worcestershire head coach Alan Richardson got off to a winning start against Derbyshire.

After sharing a century stand to save the match at Derby last season, this time their 139-run stand set up an eight-wicket victory.

Azhar made 62 and Libby celebrated back-to-back hundreds at Derby with an unbeaten 104 from 140 balls to take Worcestershire to their target of 192 with 25.4 overs to spare.

Derbyshire’s chances of setting a more testing target were undermined by Josh Tongue who took the last three wickets, leaving skipper Leus du Plooy unbeaten on 95 from 138 balls.

Du Plooy and Zak Chappell took…