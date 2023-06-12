County Championship: Jake Libby’s 198 not out places Worcestershire in entrance at Hove

Jake Libby scored 215 against Sussex at Hove in September last year

LV= County Championship Division Two, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day two) Sussex 348: Carter 76, McAndrew 65, Carson 64; Leach 6-78 Worcestershire 410-9: Libby 198*, Hose 85; Karvelas 3-54, Shipley 3-87 Worcestershire (7pts) lead Sussex (5 pts) by 62 runs with one wicket standing. Match scorecard

Worcestershire opener Jake Libby was left needing just two more runs to complete back-to-back double hundreds against Sussex after dominating on the second day at Hove.

It looked like being a day of unrelenting toil for Sussex when Libby and Adam Hose passed their first-innings score of 348 during a fourth-wicket stand of 192 either side of tea.

But Sussex fought back admirably in the final hour to take six wickets, four of them with the second new ball.

Libby, though, proved immovable and will resume on 198 out of a total of 410-9, a lead of 62 and so far he has faced 257 balls and hit 28 fours.

Last September he helped himself…