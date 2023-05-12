County Championship: James Anderson absent as Somerset rally towards Lancashire

Two of James Rew’s three first-class centuries have come against Lancashire

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two) Somerset 361: Rew 105, Henry 50, Aldridge 46; Mitchell 3-32, Williams 3-71, Anderson 2-16 Lancashire: 72-2: Balderson 38*, Bohannon 31 Lancashire 2 pts, Somerset 1 pt Match scorecard

Teenager James Rew hit another century against Lancashire as some poor catching from Lancashire’s fielders and the day-long absence of England fast bowler James Anderson allowed Somerset to post a competitive 361 on day two in Manchester.

Rew, 19, followed up his 117 at Taunton in April by scoring 105, as the visitors completed their recovery from 12-3.

By the close Lancashire were 72-2 in reply, 289 runs behind and left ruing seven dropped catches during the Somerset innings, as New Zealand’s Matt Henry, batting at number 10, bludgeoned his way to a half-century.

A bad day for the hosts was made even worse by the non-appearance of Anderson who failed to reappear at…