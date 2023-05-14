County Championship: James Anderson groin harm concern as Lancashire and Somerset draw

LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day four) Somerset 361: Rew 105 & 398-5 dec: Rew 118*, Aldridge 101* Lancashire: 326: Mitchell 105, Balderson 71; Overton 4-52, Henry 4-73 Lancashire (9 pts) drew with Somerset (10 pts) Match scorecard

James Rew and Kasey Aldridge both made centuries as Somerset played out a draw with Lancashire in a final-day stalemate in Manchester.

Somerset batted through the entire day, extending their second innings to 398-5 before hands were shaken.

Lancashire were without injured England paceman James Anderson for a third straight day.

After sending down 14 overs to take 2-16 on the first day, England’s leading wicket-taker took no further part in the game – and Lancashire head coach Glen Chapple says it appears to be a groin injury.

It was 40-year-old Anderson’s last game for Lancashire before the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord’s on 1 June, followed by the start of the Ashes series against Australia at Edgbaston on 16 June.

Asked…