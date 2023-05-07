County Championship: James Anderson takes three wickets however Nottinghamshire maintain on to attract with Lancashire

James Anderson has taken 14 wickets in his three County Championship games so far this summer in preparation for the Ashes

LV= County Championship Division One, Trent Bridge (day three) Lancashire 214 & 329-8 dec: Bohannon 92, Balderson 91, Hartley 58*; James 3-45 Nottinghamshire 249 & 138-9: Clarke 42; Balderson 3-21, Anderson 3-35 Lancashire (8 pts) drew with Notts (8 pts) Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire’s stubborn rearguard action denied Lancashire victory on a dramatic final day of their County Championship match at Trent Bridge.

After losing their first six wickets for 55 chasing 295 to win, they finished nine down for 136.

Lancashire had given the home side 67 overs to chase victory after declaring on 329-8 at lunch on the final day.

After Lancashire’s George Balderson, who had three wickets from the first innings and scored 91 on their second, took another three in 11 balls to have them six down, Nottinghamshire looked to be heading for a third defeat in four since their return to…